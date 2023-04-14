This Saturday- Lancaster Tractor Supply hosting event

LANCASTER, SC (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Tractor Supply is providing a unique opportunity to local kids to explore the world of gardening.

This Saturday families can drop by the store to get a Future Gardeners Kit – complimentary and only available until stocks run out.

The team at the store will be ready to offer helpful advice on how to best nurture the garden and the importance of consuming fresh produce. Each kit contains all the essentials required to begin their gardening journey – seed packs, topsoil, bucket and instructions for watering and taking care of the seedlings. With this initiative, children get to learn firsthand about plants and how they grow.