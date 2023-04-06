Lancaster police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect wanted in a shooting death of a man early this morning, April 6.

We are told that officers were dispatched to Hughes Street around 1 am and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say they victim was transported to MUSC Lancaster, where the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Officers say there are no suspects and are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

The Lancaster Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident, or any other investigation, to contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-3313 the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or Multijurisdictional Task Force at (803)283-3388. The public can also submit a tip about a crime by using this

link: www.p3tips.com/983. Or by downloading the P3Tips mobile app available on for both Apple and Android devices. Crime Tips can be made anonymously.