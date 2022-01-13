Lancaster MUSC Releases 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In 2021 Lancaster MUSC Health conducted a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) to assess the health care needs of the residents in Chester and Lancaster.

With the assistance of 15 community partners, 1,200 survey responses were received from patients, clinical experts, non-profit organizations, and community members through online and paper submissions.

As a result , the follow were the top major health needs in the two counties:

Mental Health Obesity, Nutrition and Physical Activity Maternal, Infant and Child Health Access to Care Oral Health

Scott Broome MUSC Health – Lancaster Division CEO said, “MUSC is dedicated to

changing what’s possible in health care. As we lead initiatives and programs to address the issues that residents of our area shared, we look forward to strategic partnerships within the Chester and Lancaster communities to have an even greater impact on making our communities stronger and healthier.”

Please see below for full press release:

MUSC HEALTH – LANCASTER DIVISION RELEASES

2021 COMMUNITY HEALTH NEEDS ASSESSMENT RESULTS

Lancaster, SC (January 13, 2022) — Last year, MUSC Health – Lancaster Division, conducted a

Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) to assess the health care needs of the residents of

Chester and Lancaster counties. MUSC Health views this 2021 CHNA as a demonstration of our

commitment and dedication to the community to improve health outcomes for those we serve.

The assessment was open to residents of Chester and Lancaster counties. Patients, clinical experts,

nonprofit organizations and community members shared their voices regarding the health needs of this

area through online and paper surveys that were deployed throughout the communities. With the help

of more than 15 community partners, more than 1,200 survey responses were received. Those partners

include:

 Arras Foundation

• Chester County Chamber of Commerce

• Chester Healthcare Foundation

• GRASP Crisis Relief

• Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce

• Kershaw KARE

• Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce

• Lancaster County Council on Aging

• Lancaster County First Steps

• South Carolina Department of Health &

Environmental Control

• Town of Heath Springs

• Town of Kershaw

• United Way of Chester County

• United Way of Lancaster County

• University of South Carolina – Lancaster

• Upper Midlands Rural Health Network

As a result of the data that was collected and analyzed, the following five major health needs were

identified:

(1) Mental Health

(2) Obesity, Nutrition and Physical Activity

(3) Maternal, Infant and Child Health

(4) Access to Care

(5) Oral Health

J. Scott Broome, MHA, MAIS, FACHE, MUSC Health – Lancaster Division CEO said, “MUSC is dedicated to

changing what’s possible in health care. As we lead initiatives and programs to address the issues that

residents of our area shared, we look forward to strategic partnerships within the Chester and Lancaster

communities to have an even greater impact on making our communities stronger and healthier.”

“MUSC looks forward to playing a critical role in the next steps and action plan the community develops

as a result of this report.” said Portia Brown, External Affairs & Strategic Engagement Lead. “We hope

this assessment inspires collective action among diverse community stakeholders – nonprofits,

healthcare organizations, local and municipal government agencies, school districts, businesses, faith

communities and individual citizens – to truly make a difference in addressing the health needs of this

community.”

With respect to tackling these five key health needs, MUSC Health is committed to working with

community partners to share progress, identify and address challenges, and continuously improve the

quality of our efforts to best serve this region.

The full report can be found online at https://muschealth.org/lancaster and

https://muschealth.org/chester.