Lancaster man sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A 24-year-old Lancaster man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder, according to the Office of the Sixth Circuit Solicitor.

The Solicitor’s Office said, in October of 2021, Curtis Townsend was arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for fatally shooting Takeisha Massey multiple times at 2302 Caroline Court. Massey was pronounced dead after being transported to the Medical University of South Carolina – Lancaster.

The State called this case to trial on Monday, July 10, 2023, where the Solicitor’s office said a jury was impaneled and several witnesses gave their testimony.

Before the second day of trial could begin, officials said Townsend entered into a guilty plea, leaving presiding Judge William A. McKinnon to sentence the defendant to 40 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections on the murder charge.

The Solicitor’s Office stated it is pleased with the outcome of the trial, believing Townsend ultimately took responsibility for his actions.