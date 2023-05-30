Lancaster homeless shelter update

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – What will be the only homeless shelter in Lancaster County, will hopefully be able to open its doors soon. CN2 News has been following this story since 2022.

Leaders with the United Way of Lancaster County had hope the homeless shelter would have been opened this past spring, however the process has taken longer than the executive director imagined.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil learning on this Tuesday the city of Lancaster has approved the plans from the contractor to begin doing life-safety measures, like a sprinkler system required for a homeless house.

Now, the general contractor is told CN2 News once the engineer and architect produce the blueprints for the work and the city agrees, the work can start, which the contractor believes shouldn’t take long.

The home which sits on the corner of Wylie and Meeting Streets in Lancaster will house up to 15 people and can also include families in need.

The Executive Director for the United Way says the need continues to grow in the county for a homeless shelter, adding this home with not only provide a safe place for people to stay, but there will be a program to better help their lives.

The United Way of Lancaster County says the money to make this shelter possible is coming from American Rescue Plan the federal funds the county received as well as a fundraiser put on by Burns Ford of Lancaster in 2021.

Once the shelter gets up and running there will be a need for meals to be prepared.

To learn how you can volunteer, just reach out to the United Way of Lancaster County.