LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Earlier this year, Lancaster’s city leaders launched a downtown revitalization plan. Since January, parts of North Main Street have seen changes in lane patterns, which includes turning four lanes into two.

The city is working with a firm from Greenville to come up with more project plans, and now your help is needed.

Cn2’s Indira Eskieva with why city leaders want to know what you want to see in Downtown Lancaster.