Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Releases 2020 ‘Sober or Slammer’ Campaign

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the Labor Day Holiday with its 2020 Sober or Slammer campaign. The Sheriff’s Office released the following:

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies across the State of South Carolina, is participating in the 2020 Sober or Slammer! Labor Day Campaign sponsored by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The campaign is part of the Department of Public Safety Target Zero initiative aimed at ending highway fatalities. The campaign began August 21 and will continue through Labor Day on September 7. During the campaign, officers will step up traffic law enforcement and will be particularly alert to intoxicated drivers and speeders.

“During this enforcement event our deputies will be out in force paying close attention to traffic on the roads,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We’ll write tickets to speeders and folks who commit other moving violations and we’ll arrest intoxicated drivers. This is always a busy time of the year with school and school related activities resuming even if on a limited basis. Labor Day weekend is the last break of the summer, and lots of people will be out. We want everybody to enjoy the holiday, but we encourage everyone to be careful and considerate of others on the road. Buckle up, slow down, and don’t drink and drive.”

