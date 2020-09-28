Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force Make 10 Drug Arrests

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force and the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.A.T.) arrested 10 people after a search warrant yielded a large drug haul.

Officers went to a home on Lynwood Drive in Lancaster, and found 11 adults in the home. Eight of the 11 have the home as their listed address. The other 3 are also Lancaster residents. The search was conducted without incident.

In the search, agents found what the suspected to be Heroin, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and a sawed-off shotgun. The 10 suspects were transported to the Lancaster County Detention Center. The suspects had bond hearings this past Friday afternoon.

Bonds were set for all 10 suspects. Charges are pending against an eleventh person, who was not taken into custody.

“We have repeatedly received complaints about this address for some time now and have previously executed search warrants there. We had an earnest discussion with the homeowner this morning and hope the message got across,” says Sheriff Barry Faile. “We don’t want to go back there looking for drugs, but if we continue to receive complaints or develop information that drugs are being possessed, used, or sold from this home we will.”

The charges made in this case were listed as follows:

Brittany Dawn Altman (32)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Suboxone

Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun

Stephen Lucas Amerson (21)

Possession of Methamphetamine

Kristin Chandler Avant (35)

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Methamphetamine

Taylor Lynnette Glover (28)

Possession of Methamphetamine

Kenneth Wayne Henry (38)

Possession of Methamphetamine

Misty Michelle Madden (24)

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Methamphetamine

Joshua Andrew Roberts (31)

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Methamphetamine

James Mitchell Rollings (59)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Suboxone

Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun

Justin Douglas Sinclair (29)

Possession of Methamphetamine

Carly Jane Young (28)

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Methamphetamine

(All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with more information about this case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).