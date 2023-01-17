Lancaster County Homeless Shelter Nearing Completion

LANCASTER, S.C.(CN2 NEWS) – “The perfect storm”, we are not talking about the weather, instead homelessness and how the executive director with United Way of Lancaster County describes the human health issue in their backyard.

Adding more to their plate the Carriage Inn Hotel closed in 2022, a place where the homeless would stay, plus inflation, and the cost to rent going up more and more people are needing help to find a place to call their own.

In 2022 The United Way put more than 150 people in hotels, adding the need is out there.

The agency is preparing for Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week and its Point in Time Count which will take place over three days, the first day being January 23rd.

Holly Furr with the United Way of Lancaster County says volunteers will go out into the community to count those who are homeless throughout Lancaster County.

The organization is also holding its Project Connects events. Which include the following:

Project Connect events will be held from 11-1 at the following locations:

January 21 Grace Presbyterian Church 1026 Grace Ave Lancaster

January 30 New Town Neighborhood

January 31 Faith Presbyterian, Indian Land 7520 Charlotte Hwy

February 1 2nd Baptist Church, Kershaw 7737 Kershaw Camden Hwy

February 2 Lancaster Bowling Center 1352 Reece Road

There are many ways that the public can be involved in this special effort to help the homeless. You can sign up to volunteer by visiting the United Way home page at https://www.uwaylcsc.org/volunteer.

Create and donate hygiene kits (travel size toothpaste, deodorant, comb, shampoo, razors, wipes toothbrush in a gallon size Ziploc bag, Band-Aids, etc. see UWLCSC on Pinterest for ideas)

Donate winter clothing: coats, jackets, gloves, socks, hats, blankets

Volunteer for the annual Point In Time Count the week of January 23 to count the number of people experiencing homelessness in the area. Data is used to determine federal funding allocations to determine and address the needs of homeless individuals in Lancaster

Furr says Lancaster has seen an increase in calls to United Way’s 211 service for housing request.

Furr says a house West Meeting Street will be the community’s “saving grace” when the homeless shelter opens because it will provide space for families and single adults.

Furr says they are waiting on building permits from the city and they hope to open in early spring.

To learn more or donate, visit https://www.uwaylcsc.org/