CN2 Digital Dashboard – Lancaster Police Hosting Coffee with a Cop

LANCASER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 4th “Coffee With a Cop” conversation will take place on Thursday, January 19th at the South 200 Drive-In from 8:30-10 AM in Lancaster.

Please come out and join the Lancaster Police and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for a cup of coffee and great conversation.

Law enforcement officers say they want to meet you, talk with you, and simply get to know their community better.

WANT TO GO?

Coffee with a Cop

January 19

S. 200 Drive In | 1547 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster