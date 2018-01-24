Lancaster County Chamber Awards Banquet 

Posted: 11:45 am, January 24, 2018 by Laurabree Monday

The Lancaster Chamber of Commerce giving out a number of big awards and celebrating a successful year.
Hundreds of members of the business community coming together recently at The Lodge at Sun City in Indian land.
Our own Comporium Communications Senior Vice President of Marketing and Media Services Pamela Trimnal recognized as business person of the year – acknowledging the impact she has made through her career. never forgetting the community where she grew up.

 

