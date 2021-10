LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Lancaster County Relay for Life is holding its 25th annual event this Saturday October 16th.

It will be in downtown Lancaster from 1 PM until 8 PM.

The event is fun for the entire family with a car show starting at 12 PM.

In the video above, CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil learns more about the event and how you can come out to support cancer survivors and those who have lost their lives to the disease.