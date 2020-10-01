Lakeisha Jackson Appearing in York County Court on Charges for Homicide by Child Abuse and Neglect

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A 27-year-old mother appearing in York County Court on this Thursday, facing charges related to the homicide of her 3-year-old son who died here in Rock Hill.

That mom Lakeisha Jackson is facing 18 years in prison for homicide by child abuse and neglect.

Lakeisha Jackson appearing before Judge Daniel Hall on this Thursday faced with charges related to aiding and abetting the homicide of her 3-year-old son Miguel Williams due to child abuse. 3-year-old Miguel died on April 24 of 2018 and suffered multiple injuries to his body and head.

“Miguel’s brief life story will end in a hotel room on Riverview Road in Rock Hill. Miguel would be beaten to his death, the story continues to carry appalling detail as you learn Miguel’s death occurred within the presence of his siblings,” says Detective Kris Quate

with Rock Hill Police Department.

Rock Hill’s Police Department responded to a residence on Williams Street in Rock Hill for the unresponsive child. Officials say Miguel’s parents — Bruce Williams and Lakeisha Jackson, both facing related child abuse charges — told police Miguel’s death was an accident.

“Bruce Williams was interviewed on the same day at the Rock Hill Police Department after his arrest. In that statement he continued to maintain that he found Miguel in the bathtub but he blamed the defendant for the bruising that was on Miguel claiming that Miguel frequently came from being with the defendant and her family with bruising,” says Erin Joyner with the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Officers say the parents reports that the child’s death was an accident wasn’t consistent with pathology reports.

“Miguel suffered from full body trauma however no one needed to see the pathologist report to see that Miguel was beaten to death. Instead of tending to his immediate medical needs Miguel’s parents staged the story of the scene of an accident. Miguel’s parents then called the taxi to casually pick them up and drive them not to the medical facility but to our home of an acquaintance on William Street,” says Detective Kris Quate. “Once meeting their acquaintance on William Street it was another hour before any emergency officials were contacted. Miguel would lie lifeless and the residence on the floor while Miguel’s parents smoked and drink liquor while the acquaintance took her own children to daycare.”

Reports state that Lakeisha Jackson had a long history with DSS’s – related to child services. Deputy Solicitor noting that Jackson’s DSS’s history began 7 years before Miguel’s birth with Jacksons other children.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is at this Thursday’s hearing.