YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County’s Keystone Substance Abuse Services was recently recognized by the South Carolina House and Senate on “Communities for Recovery Day”.

The day is to recognize and commend the county alcohol and drug abuse authorities for their fifty years of service to South Carolina as providers of prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery support services.

Keystone thanked representatives Tommy Pope and Mike Fanning for taking the time to meet with them.