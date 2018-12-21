It’s an amazing thing to still be able to see life’s blessing when life is literally what was taken from you, but Karson Whitesell’s family is not going to let her murder be her story. They want her light to continue to shine and Thursday night hundreds gathered at the Dairy Barn in Fort Mill to celebrate what they call a year of blessing at the first ever Joyful in Jeans event.

Laurabree and Keith Monday were to happy to emcee the event that was on one hand a way for Karson’s mom Debbie to say thank you to everyone who’s been there for her family, but also to continue to fundraise for Karson’s Kompassion project so they can continue doing the good work Karson had started.