Jenna’s Cornbread!

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 Today) – At home with Jenna Woods and her daughter, whipping up a delicious cornbread. Recipe below!

Country Style Cornbread Recipe

1.5 cups for cornmeal

1/2 cup of flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

1 large egg

2 cups of butter milk

1/3 cups of butter

2 teaspoons of fact of your choice

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Take cast iron skillet and add fat of your choice (butter, olive oil, bacon drippings, etc)

Place skillet in preheating oven (while oven is preheating)

Mix dry ingredients

Once dry ingredients are mixed add in wet ingredients

Once batter is mixed well, pull skillet out of the oven. Pour batter into skillet and listen to the sizzle!

Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes