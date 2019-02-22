Jamming for Josh & Scott

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Come out to Clover High School on Sunday, February 24th for Jamming with Josh & Scott! Josh Myers and Scott Rohrer are heading to the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi next month! They still need money for the cost of the trip and for their family members to be able to attend. The event is from 1 PM until 8 PM. Tickets are available for purchase for 10 dollars a person which includes entry into the concert and live & silent auction. Courtney’s BBQ will be selling BBQ plates for 10 dollars at the event. You can purchase your tickets online at http://jammingforjoshandscott.eventbrite.com

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today, May 4th Show

This Friday on CN2 Today we are out at the Fort Mill Strawbe...