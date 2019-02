ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we take you outside to enjoy the wonderful sunshine. Plus a group of local animal rescues are teaming up for an upcoming 5K. And want to check out some local art by students right here in our community? We will show you how at The Center of the Arts in downtown Rock Hill! Plus Its Piedmont Medical Center Today! A nurse comes into the studio to continue heart health month awareness.

Happy Monday! On CN2 Today we continue to honor our veterans...