It’s Back! The 19th Annual Blues & Jazz Festival in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – What are you listening to when it comes to music? The foundation of almost every genre of music can be traced back to blues and jazz.

Celebrate the roots of modern music during the Arts Council of York County’s 19th Annual Blues & Jazz Festival.

The festival will take place on two days.

Mellogroove is kicking things off with a free concert at FARMacy Community Farmstop’s new outdoor stage, located at 641 Crawford Road in Rock Hill, from 2 – 6 PM on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Then on Friday, October 6, 2023, the Blues & Jazz Festival’s signature Old Town Crawl returns to downtown Rock Hill’s Cultural District where you will get to enjoy music from 8 acts at 6 of Old Town’s restaurants & venues throughout the night.

Friday, October 6, 2023 * 7 – 11 PM * $20 wristband

Player 1 Up | The Oneppo Brothers

Tom S. Gettys Center • Courtroom | Bobby Plair with opening act: Judith Porter Jazz

Caldwell Courtyard | Mellogroove

Rock Hill Brewing Company | Weekends

The Flipside Restaurant | JazzGroupProject

The Mercantile | Jay the Blues Thriller

http://www.yorkcountyarts.org/bluesandjazz