Rock Hill Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Federal Prison for concealing a firearm in a diaper bag

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the United States Department of Justice, 29-year-old Davon Thompson has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Officials say that on August 31, 2020, officers from the Rock Hill Police Department responded to a report of an armed individual. During their investigation, a loaded .45 caliber pistol was discovered in a diaper bag that belonged to a woman present at the scene.

Thompson later confessed to concealing the pistol inside the diaper bag. Thompson’s federal sentence was increased, in part, due to his arrests in November 2020 and August 2021 for firearm possession and involvement in drug trafficking.

In the August incident, Thompson acknowledged having a firearm equipped with a gun sight and a high-capacity ammunition magazine.

Thompson was legally barred from possessing firearms and ammunition due to prior convictions in state court for burglary, failure to yield to police lights, an attempt to purchase oxycodone, and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone.

Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Anderson, Jr., sentenced Thompson to 7 years in prison, followed by a three-year period of court-mandated supervision. Parole is not available for Thompson.