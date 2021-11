ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County’s first distillery since the Prohibition is set to open by the end of 2021 on Southern Street in Rock Hill.

In the interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks with the owners about the new space and gets an inside look.

To learn more and watch out for an opening date visit Sleeping Giant Distillery on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sleepinggiantdistillery