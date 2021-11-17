Victim Identified in Homicide Investigation in Clover

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County coroner has identified 23 year old Brittany Hardy of Fort Mill as the victim in a homicide investigation in York County that leaders say happened Tuesday, November 16th 2021.

According to officials with the coroner’s office they were called out to 957 Echo Springs Circle in Clover to investigate a death at the location.

Hardy was found injured at the location and died shortly after police arrival.

Autopsy and toxicology are pending.

According to a social media post by the York County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, detectives were on scene investigating a homicide.

Sheriff officials say a person of interest is in custody and the victim and person in custody knew each other.

No other information has been released at this time. The case remains under investigation.