Inmate At York County Detention Center Found Dead, Death Not Related To COVID-19

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate at the York County Detention Center was found dead on Friday.

Around 1:15 p.m. on March 27th, the man was found unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services were called to the detention center to attempt CPR and first aid, but the inmate was not able to resuscitated.

SLED says there is no sign of foul play and that the death is not related to Coronavirus.

The inmate’s name will not be released until his family has been notified by the Coroner’s Office.

The York County Sheriff’s Office charged the inmate back this month.

As routine protocol – SLED investigates when an in-house inmate passes away.