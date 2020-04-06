York County Sheriff’s Office Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County Sheriff’s Office employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The YCSO will adhere to all applicable local, state and federal HIPPA guidelines and not release the name or location of the employee.

The employee reported to the supervisor that he or she became ill with the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. It is unclear if the employee contracted COVID-19 as a result of job related interaction.

Here’s what YCSO can confirm.

The employee is male.

Four other employees have quarantined themselves as a precaution.

No one this employee encountered entered the York County Detention Center.

This employee is at home on quarantine and has sought medical treatment.

The employee has been in quarantine for almost 2 weeks and is feeling better.

The sheriff’s office has no reason to believe that anyone in the county has been put in risk of contacting the COVID-19 virus due to the individual in this case.

Immediately upon receipt of information that the employee was not feeling well, sanitation measures were taken at the York County Sheriff’s Office. The employee’s work space, as well as the entire facility, was disinfected.

Deputies have been taking the Centers for Disease Control and South Carolina DHEC recommendations regarding preventative measures. All employees have been self-monitoring and have shown no signs of symptoms over the past two weeks.

The York County Sheriff’s Office has been in constant contact with the York County Office of Emergency Management in regards to the COVID-19 virus in York County. York County government officials are continually monitoring the developments of this virus local and nationally. At this time the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) believes the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus may appear as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. The symptoms of the virus are, fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or difficulty breathing.

Preventative measures to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 or any respiratory virus are: