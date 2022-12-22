Impact Fee Goes before York County Council

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Since 2018 every home built in Fort Mill has had more than $18,000 added to it’s cost because of an impact fee from the Fort Mill School District.

York County officials believe the District was going to mis-use the collected fees to pay off bond debt and filed a lawsuit to get clarity.

The county sued the district in October 2021, and in turn the $54-million dollars of collected fees has been on hold.

The President of York County’s Home Builders Association, Michael Pruner, believes the money collected should be refunded to the more than 3,000 Fort Mill Homeowner’s who paid impact fees since 2018.

If County Council does vote to approve a compromise at tonight’s final reading, Fort Mill School District would then be able to use the impact fees on school expansion as well as any new construction. but it could not be used to pay off any previous debt.