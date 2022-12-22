Prayer Room Provides Healthcare for those in Need on Saturday Mornings

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A nonprofit in Rock Hill, that works each week to feed hundreds in the community, has a place to pray in memory of their most dedicated volunteers.

Sandra Evans, Director of the Manna House Food Pantry in Rock Hill, says you can still feel the spirits of the late Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife Barbara throughout the pantry.

Dr. Lesslie, a founding board member for the Manna House, wanted to create a health screening room for those in need who could receive health services as they stopped by on Saturday mornings for food.

Sadly Dr Lesslie, Barabara and their two grandchildren were killed in 2021 before the room became a reality.

Sandra says they wanted to do something. Now, that room, is known as the “Prayer Room” a place to remember the Lesslies and simply pray.

The Manna House served a record breaking 333 families during its recent Turkey giveaway at Thanksgiving.