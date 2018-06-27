Rock Hill, S.C. (CN2 News) – After 40 years of marriage a Rock Hill couple, who both work for Piedmont Medical Center are retiring together.
The Myers have been putting thousands of people to sleep using anesthesia and bringing them back to life for 31 years, and have not lost one.
Now their coworkers are celebrating them and their contributions.
CN2’s Alexandria Savage attending Wednesday’s party.
Husband And Wife Retire From Piedmont
