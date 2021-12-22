Hungry Heroes Feed Rock Hill Police Department

Rock Hill, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are seeing a reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every minute.

Just up the road in Charlotte CMPD officer Mia Goodwin died tragically this Wednesday while helping highway patrol with a crash on I-85.

Here at home, the nonprofit, Hungry Heroes that began after York County Detective Mike Doty was killed in the line of duty, took the time to feed Rock Hill police officers and responders for the Christmas holiday.

Founder of Hungry Heroes, Amanda Riggan, and volunteers served chili and all the fixings to around 100 city personnel including officers, court clerks, dispatch and more outside the police department today.

Riggan says this is where her Hungry Heroes journey began in 2018 after Detective Doty was killed in the line of duty, she wanted to do something to give back, so she fed officers here in Rock Hill.

Riggan says she started cooking the chili early this morning around 4 am to feed all shifts including the night shift.

Be on the look out for her big event coming later in the month of January.

You can always donate to Hungry Heroes.