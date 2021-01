ROCK HILL-Normally, Hungry Hereos hosts an annual community first responders event, where they feed first responders and their families due to COVID they decided to do it a bit different this year – with a drive thru food pick up at the York County Sheriffs Department

This event started in honor of Detective Mike Doty who was killed in the line of duty and Hungry Hereos has worked to give back ever since that tragedy in 2018.