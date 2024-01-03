Honoring former city councilman, pastor, Rev. Dr. Osbey Roddey

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Dozens of loved ones, Rock Hill city leaders and beyond flooded Langrum Branch Baptist Church on Wednesday to honor Dr. Precious “Osbey” Roddey.

Roddey passed away on December 23, 2023 at 87 years old.

“He’s a history maker,” says Wanda Reid.

Wanda Reid, one of Roddey’s nieces says her uncle was known for his commitment to education, he taught at several schools in the Rock Hill School District. He later served as a principal, then as Dean of the Manpower Program at York Technical College.

Roddey also served the city of Rock Hill on City council for nearly 25 years. He was one of the first African Americans to serve on council. He also was a pastor for more than three decades.

“He would always encourage everybody just to make sure you were doing the best you knew how to do”, says Reid.

Rock Hill City Mayor, John Gettys served with Roddey on council from 2002 to 2010. He says Roddey also served with the Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation where he pushed to grow downtown Rock Hill and the Southside of the city.

“Someone who knew during the time I served with him, that for Rock Hill to really succeed to progress for all of the people of Rock Hill, we had to focus on certain areas and grow out like downtown. Osbey was always there to vote for community first, for people first”, says Gettys.

Dr. Osbey Roddey was presented the Key to the City of Rock Hill in July of 2023.

He also received the 2014 Dream Keeper Award, sponsored by the City of Rock Hill Community Relations Council. He said in his acceptance speech, ” I only do what I love and what God has given me the direction to do.”