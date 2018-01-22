Honoring A Fallen Hero

A Hero’s Final Goodbye. Celebrating the life of 37 year-old – York County Sheriff’s Deputy – Dectective Michael Doty.Today marking the final chapter in a very emotional week for everyone here in York County and especially the law enforcement community. His service taking place at Calvary Church in Charlotte to accommodate the large crowd.Deputies wearing the symbolic black band across their badges – and those bands have the number 809 written on them – that was Doty’s call number. CN2’s Kathryn andreoli was there – taking inside the emotional service.