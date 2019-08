One Rock Hill man is feeling extra proud these days. In 1970 – Hiram Hutchison spearheaded a committee that ultimately started Camp Arc – located at Bethelwoods Camp.

Hiram, the city and and area civic clubs and churches have worked together to lead the state in recreation and therapeutic programs for young people and adults with intellectual disabilities.

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid presents this week’s Hometown Hero award and gives us an inside look at the growth of Camp Arc.