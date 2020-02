ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) — Meet 83-year-old Bill Nixon.

He volunteers with York County Council on Aging five days a week.

Nixon arrives around 7:45 a.m. and packs nearly 200 meals for volunteers to deliver to those who are home bound in York County.

After he packs the meals, he also jumps in his car and delivers food to those in need.

His service and kind heart is why he’s this week’s CN2 Hometown Hero.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil shares his story.