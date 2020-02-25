Bettering Communication In Higher Education Through Democratic Practices

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Given the times we live in, it seems everything is polarizing from your favorite sports team to social issues and of course, politics.

Recently, Winthrop University welcomed a Communication professor from Kansas State University to speak with students on how we can have better communication with those who we may not always see eye-to-eye.

For 10 years, Dr. Timothy Shaffer has researched the advancement of democratic practices in civil discourse in higher education.

In the video above, learn more about Shaffer and the role citizens should play when it comes to stronger interaction and communication.