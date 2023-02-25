Homeless Court provides hope for those with misdemeanor crimes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The First Homeless Court took place in York County this afternoon, Friday, February 24 in a trial run ahead of their first hearing in March.

Homeless Court, offers the opportunity for a person who is homeless, about to be homeless, or were previously homeless, to potentially have their misdemeanor crime expunge from their record.

Homeless Court will take place at Pathways Community Center, a place that offers services to the homeless population, where an attorney will help them with court proceedings for free.