ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Debbie Harrison once again spending time with CN2 to honor and remember her daughter, Karson Whitesell.

Karson’s Kompassion Project’s annual Holiday Market is coming up on November 18th, you’ll often see CN2 faces shopping there.

Members of the Karson’s Kompassion Project team are also looking forward to heading back to Africa to give back in July. Click interview above to learn more.

Here’s a lovely description of Karson from their website. “Karson Bailey Whitesell was a beautiful blonde-haired, blue-eyed young woman who loved without limits. Karson was taken from this world too soon when she was killed in a random act of violence on January 23rd, 2018 at the age of 19. She lived her life with a childlike faith and wild abandon.”