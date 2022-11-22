Holiday Happenings Around the Tri-County

TRI-COUNTY, SC (CN2 News) – Tis’ the season for family to come together for holiday greetings and cheer.

Below is a list events happening in the tri-county. If you have an event you would like to see listed below please email us at news@cn2.com subject: Holiday Happenings.

On-Going Events:

Founders Holiday Ice Rink

November 17 – January 16

$15

Onlyinoldtown.com

CAROWINDS Winterfest

November 21 – January 1

3 years and up $45

Carowinds

The Real Christmas Story

Now until November 30th

$24 – $45

Narroway

Christmasville

Thursday, December 1 – December 4

Christmas Candlelight Tours

Saturday, December 3 and December 10 | 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Historic Brattonsville

Scheduled Events:



Thursday, December 1

City of York Tree Lighting Ceremony

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Town of Fort Mill Tree Lighting Ceremony

5:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Friday, December 2

Chester Christmas Parade

5:25 pm

Rock Hill Christmas Parade

5:30 pm

Saturday, December 3

Christmas in Lancaster

Events 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Parade 5:00 pm

Tree Lighting 7:00 pm

Fort Mill Christmas Parade

3:00 pm

Christmas Paddle Parade

Buster Boyd Boat Access

Sunday, December 4

52nd Annual Clover Christmas Parade

3:00 pm

Clover Food Trucks on Main

Noon – 5:00 pm

Friday, December 9

City of York Christmas Parade

6:00 pm

Saturday, December 10

Fort Lawn and Richburg Christmas Parade

11 am

Indian Land Parade and Tree Lighting

4 pm – Indian Land Middle School

Saturday, December 17

Van Wyck Christmas Parade

Noon – Van Wyck Community Center