Holiday Happenings Around the Tri-County

TRI-COUNTY, SC (CN2 News) –  Tis’ the season for family to come together for holiday greetings and cheer.

Below is a list events happening in the tri-county. If you have an event you would like to see listed below please email us at news@cn2.com subject: Holiday Happenings.

On-Going Events:

Founders Holiday Ice Rink
November 17 – January 16
$15
Onlyinoldtown.com

CAROWINDS Winterfest
November 21 – January 1
3 years and up $45
Carowinds

The Real Christmas Story
Now until November 30th
$24 – $45
Narroway

Christmasville
Thursday, December 1 – December 4

Christmas Candlelight Tours
Saturday, December 3 and December 10 | 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Historic Brattonsville

Scheduled Events:  

Thursday, December 1
City of York Tree Lighting Ceremony
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Town of Fort Mill Tree Lighting Ceremony
5:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Friday, December 2
Chester Christmas Parade
5:25 pm

Rock Hill Christmas Parade
5:30 pm

Saturday, December 3

Christmas in Lancaster
Events 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Parade 5:00 pm
Tree Lighting 7:00 pm

Fort Mill Christmas Parade
3:00 pm

Christmas Paddle Parade
Buster Boyd Boat Access

Sunday, December 4
52nd Annual Clover Christmas Parade
3:00 pm

Clover Food Trucks on Main
Noon – 5:00 pm

Friday, December 9
City of York Christmas Parade
6:00 pm

Saturday, December 10
Fort Lawn and Richburg Christmas Parade
11 am

Indian Land Parade and Tree Lighting
4 pm – Indian Land Middle School

Saturday, December 17
Van Wyck Christmas Parade
Noon –  Van Wyck Community Center

 

Previous articleCN2 Digital Dashboard -Mascot Wins National Title, Karson’s Kompassion’s Great Success and The Kappa Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Celebrates 111th
Next articleCN2 Newscast – Thanksgiving Served up for the Community, Hometown Hero Bobbie Brown and Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR