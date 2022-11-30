CN2 Digital Dashboard – Saturday’s Reindeer Romp 5K & YC Choral Society Concert Planned for Sunday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Choral Society Concert planned for this Sunday and Reindeer Romp 5K set for Saturday. See more below

The York County Choral Society is getting ready for its next concert which is set for this Sunday, December 4th at 4 PM at St. John’s United Methodist Church presenting Johann Sebastian Bach’s Magnificat in D Major.

Tickets start at $20 for adults and then $10 for seniors and $5 for students with ID.

Click here to learn more.

Piedmont Medical Center presents the Reindeer Romp 5K benefitting Girls on the Run.

The race gets underway this Saturday, December 3rd at at 8 AM in Downtown Rock Hill – starting at Fountain Park.

While the race benefits Girls on the Run, anyone can run the 5K Race which is 3 miles.

Sign-up on the Girls on the Run Tri-County website and social media pages.