Holiday Appetizers w/ SCDHEC Snap Education Program

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Looking for a healthy appetizer idea for your holiday party? Check out these recipes from South Carolina DHEC Snap Program.
Nut Butter Stuffed Dates
Servings: 8 stuffed dates
Ingredients
- 8 regular dates or Medjool dates
- 4 tbsp of nut butter (peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter)
- 2 tbsp dark chocolate chip morsels
Directions
- Using a small knife, cut small slit in each date.
- Spoon in about 1/2 tbsp of your choice of nut butter into each dates
- Top stuffed dates with 3-4 chocolate morsels. Enjoy!
SNAP-Ed Tip: For a nut-free option use sunflower seed butter
Whole Grain Crackers with Pear, Goat Cheese and Honey
Servings: 12 topped crackers
Ingredients
- 12 Whole Grain Crackers
- 2-3 tbsp goat cheese
- 1 pear (green or red)
- 1-2 tbsp honey
Directions
- Cut pear to make small, thin slices
- Top each cracker with about 1 tsp of goat cheese
- Then top with small slice of pear
- Now drizzle a little honey on each topped cracker. Enjoy!