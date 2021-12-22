Holiday Appetizers w/ SCDHEC Snap Education Program

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Looking for a healthy appetizer idea for your holiday party? Check out these recipes from South Carolina DHEC Snap Program.

Hot Spinach Dip

Greek Feta Dip

Southwest Black Bean dip

Nut Butter Stuffed Dates

Servings: 8 stuffed dates

Ingredients 

  • 8 regular dates or Medjool dates
  • 4 tbsp of nut butter (peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter)
  • 2 tbsp dark chocolate chip morsels

Directions

  1. Using a small knife, cut small slit in each date.
  2. Spoon in about 1/2 tbsp of your choice of nut butter into each dates
  3. Top stuffed dates with 3-4 chocolate morsels. Enjoy!

SNAP-Ed Tip: For a nut-free option use sunflower seed butter

Whole Grain Crackers with Pear, Goat Cheese and Honey

Servings: 12 topped crackers

Ingredients 

  • 12 Whole Grain Crackers
  • 2-3 tbsp goat cheese
  • 1 pear (green or red)
  • 1-2 tbsp honey

Directions

  1. Cut pear to make small, thin slices
  2. Top each cracker with about 1 tsp of goat cheese
  3. Then top with small slice of pear
  4. Now drizzle a little honey on each topped cracker. Enjoy!
