Exhibit Honoring Friendship Nine Opens in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – There is now a place visitors can come to and experience the story of the Friendship Nine.

The exhibit called, Jail, No Bail: How 30 Days Impacted the Civil Rights Movement” is now a permanent addition to the former McCory’s Building where in 1961 the sit-in took place, says officials with Visit York County.

The exhibit is a free experience located at 135 E. Main Street in downtown Rock Hill.

The exhibit features original letters, documents and more to outline the story of the Friendship Nine sit-in and how it changed the civil rights movement here at home and around the country.

“Prior to this exhibit being set up, honestly people didn’t know much about the Friendship 9 at all unless they came to the restaurants that would come in and take over this place”, says Dontavius Williams with Clinton College.

“It changed the trajectory of the civil rights movement in general for this country”, says Williams.

The exhibit was produced in partnership by the following organizations: Rock Hill African American Cultural Resources Advisory Committee, Winthrop University and the Louise Pettus Archives, Clinton College, Historic Rock Hill, Visit York County, Kounter and 135 E Main Street Owners.

Funding for the exhibit was provided by the City of Rock Hill, South Carolina Humanities and Visit York County.

The exhibit is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM until 4 PM and Saturday and Sunday 11 AM until 4 PM. It is free to attend.

