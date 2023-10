FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The town of Fort Mill is full of history and there’s a way you can learn about the history of the town and get a little scare with the Fort Mill History Museum’s annual Lanterns & Legends Walking Tour.

The tours take place through October.

Tickets are $17 per person at FMHM.ORG/EVENTS or Build Your Private Tour for 15-20 people.

Contact Christia@fmhm.org or call 803-802-3646 to schedule your Private Tour.