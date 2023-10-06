Harvest on the Homestead brings 18th century activities back from the past to Historic Brattonsville

McCONNELLS, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Historic Brattonsville is ready to take visitors back to the past with its Harvest on the Homestead event.

This living history program will highlight the harvest season on a plantation during the 18th and 19th centuries with activities like corn shelling, running the cotton gin, natural dying techniques for cotton, and historical food preservation.

Historical cooking demonstrations will also take place to give a better look and taste into historic dishes featuring corn, apples, and pumpkins.

Harvest on the Homestead takes place every Saturday in October at the Historic Brattonsville site located at 1444 Brattonsville Rd. in McConnells.

The living history program begins October 7th focused around Corn. Other crops will also be highlighted throughout the month with Apples taking the focus October 14, Cotton highlighted October 21, and all things Pumpkin and Spice covered October 28.

Tickets can be purchased at chmuseums.org, and cost $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for youth, and free for children three and younger.