High School Sophomore Shares Family’s Holocaust Survival Stories

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A high school sophomore who lives in Tega Cay has quite the family legacy when it comes to the Holocaust. Not only did Ethan Coughenour’s grandfather, Max Trachtenberg survive the Holocaust, but so did his great-grandfather, Harry Kris. Both stories tie back to the maternal side of his family. Their survival stories are remarkable and moving. April 18th is Holocaust Remembrance Day. Click story for full interview.

In Photo: Tanya Trachtenberg and her son Ethan Coughenour