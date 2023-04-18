Kids playing softball when shots fired at ball complex in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The president of Chester Youth Baseball and Softball League, Toni Perrigan says gun shots were fired at the ball complex on Dawson Drive Monday evening as games were taking place.

Perrigan says the gunshots were not on any of the fields, but were shot within the complex. She says she heard two shots, then a minute later, six to eight more shots were heard. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Perrigan says games and practices have been canceled this week as they work to decide how to move further to ensure the safety of children.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey told CN2 News his deputies were called out to the complex around 7:40 PM Monday night for those shots fired.

Dorsey says shortly after that, shots fired were reported on York Street around Chester Homes Apartments. He could not say if the incidents are related at this time.

Dorsey says all reports are being investigated as they work on leads coming in.

Sheriff Dorsey plans to attend an emergency board meeting Tuesday night with the league to talk about ways to ensure everyone is safe.

Perrigan says the safety of the children and parents attending games at the complex are their top priority. One parent sharing with us, “All the kids and folks ran into the dugouts and stayed put. My wife and my three kids and everyone else piled in pretty tight. Some of the kids were under the benches including my youngest. I stood on the hill looking down to where the shot sounds came from to see what was going on. Then we were told to get in our cars a leave. Officers had gotten there and were looking through the tree line near the creek on the back side of the club house.”

Below is the post from the Chester Dixie Youth Baseball & Softball League on Facebook.

“First and foremost, we as a board would like to express our deepest condolences for the events that took place tonight. We know that it was scary but thank God that everyone is okay physically. Thank you to all of our volunteer staff who took quick action to get everyone to safety and to the Chester County Sheriffs Office for their quick response time!

As a precaution, we have decided to cancel all games and practices for the remainder of the week. This includes practicing at the complex, the fairgrounds and Gayle Mill. We will be hosting an emergency board meeting tomorrow to decide how to move further to ensure the safety of our kids.