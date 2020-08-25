Here’s What The Upcoming School Year Will Look Like In The Rock Hill School District

ROCK HILL, S.C. — With another school year upon us, this year more than ever, families need to be aware of new changes happening at their child’s school because of COVID-19.

There are 6,700 students enrolled in the virtual academy in the Rock Hill School District.

Of that number, 2,300 are elementary students, which the district’s spokesman says makes it the largest school in the district.

As always more information about your child’s school re-opening plan can be found on the individual school or school district’s social media page or website.

