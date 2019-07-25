Have You Ever Heard of Broomball?

Broomball is a hybrid sport like Hockey, Soccer, and Lacrosse combined.

Two teams running on ice try to get a ball into a net with “brooms” or aluminum sticks with a flat rubber head.

The first of it’s kind, Queen City Southern Shootout Broomball tournament recently happened in Indian Trail, NC, featured 4 all women teams!

Most tournaments have only Co-ed divisions and men’s divisions, but not strictly women.

Shannon Buckley,from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, decided to join a team when to make new friends, shes plays on two teams, one all women, and the other co-ed, and the co-ed team won their division!