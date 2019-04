ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) A Rock Hill mother is keeping her daughter’s memory alive by collecting new hats for children battling cancer. Its something she and her daughter did for years before she passed away. Here’s the mother’s story. You can donate new hats through April 30th. You can drop them off at Freedom Temple Ministries and Shear Images Hair Salon in Rock Hill. Here’s more.

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today for November the 19th!