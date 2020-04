ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Harbor Chase Rock Hill is finding a way to spread Easter cheer amid this COVID-19 outbreak. The assisted living community’s residents have created Easter baskets for non-profits and people in York County. They say the outbreak has been rough on so many isolating them which can be hard as we approach the holiday. The residents, staff and their Easter bunny all say they wanted to make sure people know they’re thought of during this time.