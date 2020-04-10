York County Implements Additional COVID-19 Safety Measures At Its Collection & Recycling Centers

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — To protect the health and safety of residents and York County employees, York County Public Works is instituting additional COVID-19 preventive measures at the 16 Collection & Recycling Centers.

The measures are in effect now and include the following temporary policies and procedures:

Suspension of the collection of white goods (appliances), electronics, paint, batteries, oils and fluorescent bulbs. White goods and electronics will be accepted at the landfill only. A temporary drop off area for these items has been established at the landfill. The landfill is located at 289 Public Works Rd, York.

Limiting the quantity of material accepted to the equivalent of one pick-up load per trip

Per the governor’s executive order, York County will now allow no more than a maximum of five individuals per 1,000 square feet of space. Be advised that physical traffic controls are installed at the Baxter, Lesslie, Lake Wylie, Mt. Gallant and Eastview Centers to comply with the order.

Continuing to encourage citizens and staff to adhere to social distancing guidelines, especially maintaining six feet of distance between each person

“York County has experienced a 40 percent increase in volume disposed at the Collection & Recycling Centers and Landfill,” Trish Startup, public information officer said. “The county asks that residents be patient at these locations and understand that the implementation of these COVID-19 preventive measures coupled with the increased demand may result in longer than usual wait times.”

Previously, York County Public Works had instituted social distancing and COVID-19 preventive measures on Monday, March 31st. However, due to the continual increase of usage at the Collection and Recycling Centers, additional COVID-19 preventive measures are needed for the health and safety of residents and York County employees.

For any questions or additional information, please call Public Works at 803-628-3181.