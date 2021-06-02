Habitat for Humanity of York County and Community Partners Come Together to Repair a WWII Veteran’s Roof

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A roof can be the most important part of any home and turns out can also provide a sense of community.

Habitat for Humanity of York County is now partnering with Owens Corning and Merritt Roofing to provide one Rock Hill veteran a new roof on Hagins Street.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a national project that honors veterans since its inception in 2016, more than 250 military members have gotten new roofs.

A hand up not a hand out. That’s Habitat for Humanity’s motto. A World War II Army veteran who built his own home at least 50 years ago is now getting help from Habitat of York County and community partners who are stepping in to repair his roof.

Habitat for Humanity of York County’s Ben Gair says, “We’ve done some construction on this particular street here, and we have two new homes on down the street that we’ve built — and this is the ideal neighborhood, you want to work in communities in a neighborhood where they’re smaller homes and it’s where the families, and the seniors, and the veterans can use a little extra help.”

Habitat leaders say this home repair is six or seven of 30 that will complete this year. Community partners say while they do a free roof once a year, they wanted to make sure that they partnered up with Habitat for Humanity of York County.

Merritt Roofing owner Chris Merritt saying, “We do at Merritt Roofing we do one roof project a year ourselves personally but this is our first time teaming up with Owens Corning and Habitat for Humanity and helping honor a veteran — so we are excited to be here.”

Merrit Roofing is providing the labor while Owens Corning is providing materials apart of the annual Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project that could altogether total up to $10,000.

“We know that a roof is one of the most critical repairs on a home. So, we wanted to add peace of mind,…for him and his family is the same way he’s given us peace of mind and given our family and our country safety by defending our country,” says Merritt.

Habitat serves families with children, seniors and veterans. These are groups who often live on a fixed income. Habitat leaders say community partners that provide resources like these make all the difference.

“We can do more when people join hands with Habitat and help us to extend our impact,” says Gair.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with leaders about the new community partnership.